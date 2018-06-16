Analysts Set Raytheon (RTN) PT at $219.06

Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Raytheon in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock.

RTN stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,222. Raytheon has a one year low of $158.32 and a one year high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Raytheon had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In related news, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at $564,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,328 shares of company stock worth $6,681,734. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,631,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,668,574,000 after buying an additional 390,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Raytheon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,182,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,594,000 after buying an additional 99,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,486,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,684,000 after buying an additional 110,397 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Raytheon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,239,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,233,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,891,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,084,000 after buying an additional 40,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

