Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) PT at $336.60

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.60 ($4.56).

RTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.66) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.57) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.19) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.39) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 311 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($4.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 55,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £170,225.44 ($226,634.86). Also, insider Crispin Davis purchased 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £149,625 ($199,207.83).

Rentokil Initial opened at GBX 350.20 ($4.66) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 238.20 ($3.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 338.80 ($4.51).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

