Analysts Set Stantec (STN) Price Target at $36.83

Shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.83.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$36.50 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,008.00. Insiders bought 3,285 shares of company stock valued at $103,766 in the last quarter.

Stantec traded up C$0.14, reaching C$32.85, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 84,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,697. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$30.69 and a 1 year high of C$37.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services ? Canada, Consulting Services ? United States, Consulting Services ? Global, and Construction Services.

