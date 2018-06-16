Analysts Set Stella-Jones Inc (SJ) Price Target at $52.50

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJ. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

TSE SJ traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$47.45. The company had a trading volume of 228,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,994. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$42.44 and a one year high of C$52.22.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$412.10 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 8.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.