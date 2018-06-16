Analysts Set Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Price Target at $49.50

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $60.00 target price on shares of Synaptics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Russell J. Knittel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $651,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis F. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,247. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of Synaptics traded up $0.39, hitting $48.48, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,349. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $61.18.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

