Analysts Set Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) PT at $46.00

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Universal Electronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th.

In other news, insider Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $147,469.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $181,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,317 shares of company stock valued at $829,170. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartland & Co. LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Universal Electronics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Universal Electronics by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Universal Electronics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics opened at $29.95 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $438.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.68 million. research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

