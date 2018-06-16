Analysts Set Vesuvius plc (VSVS) PT at $671.36

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 671.36 ($9.01).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 745 ($10.00) to GBX 760 ($10.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.06) price objective (up previously from GBX 700 ($9.39)) on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Investec raised shares of Vesuvius to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.72) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 605 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of Vesuvius traded down GBX 1 ($0.01), hitting GBX 646 ($8.67), on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,670. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 643.50 ($8.63).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 40.70 ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 38.10 ($0.51) by GBX 2.60 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of GBX 168.39 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $5.50.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

