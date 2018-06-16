Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Price Target at $137.85

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. ValuEngine cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

In related news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $155,250.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,033.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8,836.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 126,456 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet traded up $0.83, reaching $114.50, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,850. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

