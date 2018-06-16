Comparing CTS (NYSE:CTS) and Kimball Electronics (KE)

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ: KE) and CTS (NYSE:CTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

CTS pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kimball Electronics does not pay a dividend. CTS pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kimball Electronics and CTS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A CTS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kimball Electronics and CTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball Electronics 1.84% 10.23% 6.09% CTS 4.01% 12.69% 8.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimball Electronics and CTS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball Electronics $930.91 million 0.55 $34.17 million N/A N/A CTS $422.99 million 2.66 $14.44 million $1.23 27.68

Kimball Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than CTS.

Risk & Volatility

Kimball Electronics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTS has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of Kimball Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of CTS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Kimball Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CTS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CTS beats Kimball Electronics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. It markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Denmark, Germany, India, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.