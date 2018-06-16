Analyzing Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) & Rite Aid (RAD)

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) and Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rite Aid and Diplomat Pharmacy

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rite Aid 2 5 1 0 1.88 Diplomat Pharmacy 0 4 6 0 2.60

Rite Aid currently has a consensus price target of $2.31, suggesting a potential upside of 29.56%. Diplomat Pharmacy has a consensus price target of $27.22, suggesting a potential upside of 0.19%. Given Rite Aid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rite Aid is more favorable than Diplomat Pharmacy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Rite Aid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rite Aid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rite Aid has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diplomat Pharmacy has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rite Aid and Diplomat Pharmacy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rite Aid 3.60% -8.25% -0.71% Diplomat Pharmacy 0.23% 8.80% 4.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rite Aid and Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rite Aid $21.53 billion 0.09 $943.47 million ($0.02) -89.00 Diplomat Pharmacy $4.49 billion 0.45 $15.51 million $0.84 32.35

Rite Aid has higher revenue and earnings than Diplomat Pharmacy. Rite Aid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diplomat Pharmacy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diplomat Pharmacy beats Rite Aid on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products. It also operates retail clinics that provide treatment for common conditions; and a range of preventive services comprising screenings, medical tests, immunizations, and basic physical exams. In addition, this segment offers healthcare coaching and disease management services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and a range of pharmacy-related services. This segment also performs prescription adjudication services for other PBMs; and offers integrated mail-order, specialty and compounding pharmacy, and infertility treatment services, as well as drug benefits under the federal government's Medicare Part D program. As of April 12, 2018, the company operated approximately 2,548 stores in 19 states. Rite Aid Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The company's primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.

