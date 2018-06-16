Head-To-Head Survey: MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY) & Duluth (DLTH)

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS: MAKSY) and Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

MARKS & SPENCER/S pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Duluth does not pay a dividend. MARKS & SPENCER/S pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

MARKS & SPENCER/S has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duluth has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MARKS & SPENCER/S and Duluth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MARKS & SPENCER/S 0 2 0 0 2.00 Duluth 0 3 5 0 2.63

Duluth has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.05%. Given Duluth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duluth is more favorable than MARKS & SPENCER/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MARKS & SPENCER/S and Duluth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MARKS & SPENCER/S $14.19 billion 0.46 $34.09 million $0.74 10.93 Duluth $471.45 million 1.27 $23.35 million $0.67 30.57

MARKS & SPENCER/S has higher revenue and earnings than Duluth. MARKS & SPENCER/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duluth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MARKS & SPENCER/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Duluth shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Duluth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MARKS & SPENCER/S and Duluth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MARKS & SPENCER/S N/A N/A N/A Duluth 4.57% 15.77% 8.99%

Summary

Duluth beats MARKS & SPENCER/S on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 942 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line stores and 41 outlet stores in the United Kingdom. It also operates 454 stores in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Marks and Spencer Group plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of May 17, 2018, it operated 36 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLER'S, Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.