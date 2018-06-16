Analyzing Glu Mobile (GLUU) & EPAM Systems (EPAM)

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of Glu Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Glu Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Glu Mobile and EPAM Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glu Mobile 0 2 5 0 2.71 EPAM Systems 0 2 13 0 2.87

Glu Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $5.32, suggesting a potential downside of 17.11%. EPAM Systems has a consensus price target of $124.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.54%. Given EPAM Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Glu Mobile.

Volatility & Risk

Glu Mobile has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPAM Systems has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glu Mobile and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glu Mobile -26.33% -34.72% -19.81% EPAM Systems 7.33% 17.45% 14.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glu Mobile and EPAM Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glu Mobile $286.83 million 3.13 -$97.57 million ($0.51) -12.59 EPAM Systems $1.45 billion 4.57 $72.76 million $2.85 43.55

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Glu Mobile. Glu Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPAM Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Glu Mobile on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp. The company also creates games based on third-party licensed brands, such as Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay and Kim Kardashian; and Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Racing Rivals. It markets, sells, and distributes its games primarily through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sorrent, Inc. and changed its name to Glu Mobile Inc. in May 2005. Glu Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration. The company provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, component design and integration, quality assurance and testing, deployment, performance tuning, support and maintenance, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting and cross-platform migration, and documentation. It also offers application testing services, including software application testing, testing for enterprise IT, and consulting services; application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services comprising application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. In addition, it provides enterprise information management services. It serves customers in financial service, travel and consumer, software, hi-tech, media and entertainment, and life sciences and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

