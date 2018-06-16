Head-To-Head Contrast: LCI Industries (LCII) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LCI Industries and Lydall, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lydall 0 0 2 0 3.00

LCI Industries presently has a consensus target price of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.25%. Lydall has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.34%. Given Lydall’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lydall is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LCI Industries and Lydall’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $2.15 billion 1.09 $132.88 million $5.76 16.13 Lydall $698.44 million 1.03 $49.31 million $2.80 14.80

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Lydall. Lydall is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Lydall shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of LCI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Lydall shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lydall has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LCI Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lydall does not pay a dividend. LCI Industries pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and Lydall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 5.96% 23.14% 15.01% Lydall 6.67% 13.75% 8.30%

Summary

LCI Industries beats Lydall on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

