Reviewing PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) & Luna Innovations (LUNA)

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

PRA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luna Innovations has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and Luna Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences $2.26 billion 2.72 $86.92 million $3.20 30.00 Luna Innovations $46.23 million 1.80 $14.61 million N/A N/A

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Luna Innovations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences 4.07% 23.06% 6.84% Luna Innovations 31.84% 2.78% 2.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PRA Health Sciences and Luna Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences 0 1 10 0 2.91 Luna Innovations 0 0 1 0 3.00

PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $95.18, suggesting a potential downside of 0.85%. Luna Innovations has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Luna Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than PRA Health Sciences.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats Luna Innovations on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, and bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include targeting and compensation services, and pharmaceutical audit suite; brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services. The company conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation, and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties online and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

