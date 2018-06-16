Financial Review: Nathan’s Famous (NATH) vs. El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ: NATH) and El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nathan’s Famous and El Pollo LoCo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A El Pollo LoCo 0 3 1 0 2.25

El Pollo LoCo has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.90%. Given El Pollo LoCo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe El Pollo LoCo is more favorable than Nathan’s Famous.

Volatility and Risk

Nathan’s Famous has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo LoCo has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.6% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and El Pollo LoCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous 2.52% -11.26% 9.61% El Pollo LoCo 1.54% 9.19% 5.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and El Pollo LoCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous $104.20 million 3.76 $2.63 million N/A N/A El Pollo LoCo $401.70 million 1.04 $8.61 million $0.63 17.22

El Pollo LoCo has higher revenue and earnings than Nathan’s Famous.

Summary

El Pollo LoCo beats Nathan’s Famous on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 25, 2018, its restaurant system consisted of 5 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 276 franchised units located in 20 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of March 8, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

