Eastman Chemical (EMN) & Rogers (ROG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eastman Chemical and Rogers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Chemical 0 7 8 0 2.53 Rogers 0 0 3 0 3.00

Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus price target of $104.79, indicating a potential downside of 3.80%. Rogers has a consensus price target of $151.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.90%. Given Rogers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rogers is more favorable than Eastman Chemical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastman Chemical and Rogers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Chemical $9.55 billion 1.63 $1.38 billion $7.61 14.31 Rogers $821.04 million 2.74 $80.45 million $5.76 21.25

Eastman Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Rogers. Eastman Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eastman Chemical pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Rogers does not pay a dividend. Eastman Chemical pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Eastman Chemical has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rogers has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rogers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eastman Chemical and Rogers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Chemical 15.08% 22.14% 7.25% Rogers 9.56% 13.71% 9.34%

Summary

Rogers beats Eastman Chemical on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. Its products are used in transportation, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, specialty (PVB) intermediates, and window film and protective film, and aftermarket applied film products for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The company's Chemical Intermediates segment offers Olefin derivatives, acetyl derivatives, ethylene, and commodity solvents; primary non-phthalate and phthala plasticizers, and a range of niche non- phthalate plasticizers; and methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents. Its Fibers segment manufactures and sells cellulose acetate tow for use in filtration media primarily cigarette filters; triacetin, cellulose acetate flake, and acetyl raw materials for other acetate fiber producers; and natural, acetate, and polyester yarn, as well as solution-dyed acetate yarn for use in apparel, home furnishings, and industrial fabrics. The company also offers aviation turbine engine oil; wet-laid nonwovens; and specialty films. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. Its Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications. The company's Power Electronics Solutions segment offers ceramic substrate materials for power module applications, laminated bus bars for power inverter and high power interconnect applications, and micro-channel coolers. Its Other segment provides elastomeric components for applications in ground transportation, office equipment, consumer, and other markets; elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks; and inverters for portable communications and automotive markets. The company also manufactures and sells polytetrafluoroethylene, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene films, pressure sensitive tapes, and specialty products for the industrial, aerospace, automotive, and electronics markets. Rogers Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

