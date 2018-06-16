Analyzing Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) & Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) and Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Shell Midstream Partners pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shell Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Shell Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shell Midstream Partners and Noble Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell Midstream Partners 0 3 6 0 2.67 Noble Midstream Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00

Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.67%. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $58.14, suggesting a potential upside of 16.61%. Given Shell Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shell Midstream Partners is more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Shell Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Shell Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shell Midstream Partners and Noble Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell Midstream Partners 70.78% -300.60% 23.22% Noble Midstream Partners 53.98% 26.99% 16.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shell Midstream Partners and Noble Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell Midstream Partners $470.10 million 10.51 $372.60 million $1.28 17.24 Noble Midstream Partners $239.28 million 8.26 $140.57 million $4.10 12.16

Shell Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Midstream Partners. Noble Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shell Midstream Partners beats Noble Midstream Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline. The company also has interests in Mars pipeline system that is approximately 163 miles that delivers production received from the Mississippi Canyon area and Green Canyon and Walker Ridge to salt dome caverns in Clovelly, Louisiana; and a 105-mile Odyssey pipeline system, which transports crude oil in the offshore eastern Gulf of Mexico to markets in Louisiana. In addition, it has interests in a 367-mile Gulf of Mexico offshore pipeline that transports crude oil to Texas and Louisiana; a 70-mile crude oil pipeline that provides transportation for various oil producers in the eastern Gulf of Mexico; and a 89-mile crude oil Endymion pipeline system that offers transportation for various oil producers in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in Mars pipeline system that is approximately 163 miles that delivers production received from the Mississippi Canyon area and Green Canyon and Walker Ridge to salt dome caverns in Clovelly, Louisiana. The company's refined products pipeline systems consist of 160-mile Bengal pipeline system connecting four refineries in southern Louisiana to long-haul transportation pipelines; approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline connecting refineries along the Gulf Coast to approximately 265 marketing terminals; and Explorer pipeline system, an 1,830-mile common carrier petroleum products pipeline system, which extends from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.