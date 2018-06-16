FireEye (FEYE) & Top Image Systems (TISA) Head to Head Comparison

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ: TISA) and FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Top Image Systems has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FireEye has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Top Image Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of FireEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of FireEye shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Top Image Systems and FireEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Image Systems $29.67 million 0.62 -$6.58 million ($0.37) -2.73 FireEye $751.09 million 4.35 -$303.69 million ($1.09) -15.62

Top Image Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FireEye. FireEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Top Image Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Top Image Systems and FireEye, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Image Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 FireEye 0 11 12 0 2.52

Top Image Systems currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.03%. FireEye has a consensus price target of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Top Image Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Top Image Systems is more favorable than FireEye.

Profitability

This table compares Top Image Systems and FireEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Image Systems -22.20% -40.66% -19.24% FireEye -37.68% -25.25% -7.90%

About Top Image Systems

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems. The company's products integrate information regardless of the source and format of the data, such as invoices, purchase orders, checks, freight and shipping bills, and others. Its solutions deliver the extracted data to applications comprising document and content management, enterprise resource planning, or customer relationship management. The company develops and markets its software solutions to a range of customers that automatically classifies, recognizes, and understands data processed into the organization systems. It processes, validates, and integrates data into ERP, CRM, and workflow systems. Its eFLOW Unified Content platform solutions perform business-critical key data capture, lying within incoming documents, such as paper forms, eForms, fax, image files, microfiche, and electronic. The company serves end-user customers, value-added resellers, distributors, and system integrators. Top Image Systems Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions. It also offers security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, and FireEye Helix platform; and forensics and investigation products, such as Threat Analytics Platform and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. In addition, the company provides Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution and managed Defense/FireEye-as-a-Service offering; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. Further, it offers professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. The company serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

