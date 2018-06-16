Analyzing Transcat (TRNS) & Cohu (COHU)

Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) and Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Transcat and Cohu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcat 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cohu 0 1 3 0 2.75

Transcat presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Cohu has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Transcat’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transcat is more favorable than Cohu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Transcat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Cohu shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Transcat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Cohu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Transcat has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohu has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cohu pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Transcat does not pay a dividend. Cohu pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Transcat and Cohu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcat 3.82% 10.83% 5.49% Cohu 9.33% 14.10% 9.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transcat and Cohu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcat $155.14 million 0.93 $5.92 million $0.71 28.31 Cohu $352.70 million 2.06 $32.84 million $1.34 18.82

Cohu has higher revenue and earnings than Transcat. Cohu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cohu beats Transcat on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customers' assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as an off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 100,000 test, measurement, and control instruments for customers' test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

