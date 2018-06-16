Tetra Tech (TTEK) and TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TRITF) Head-To-Head Comparison

TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH (OTCMKTS: TRITF) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH alerts:

This table compares TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH and Tetra Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech $2.75 billion 1.17 $117.87 million $2.13 27.14

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH and Tetra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech 4.83% 14.38% 6.90%

Dividends

Tetra Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Tetra Tech pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Tetra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Tetra Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH and Tetra Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Tetra Tech 0 2 3 0 2.60

Tetra Tech has a consensus target price of $56.40, suggesting a potential downside of 2.42%.

Volatility & Risk

TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH has a beta of 64.06, indicating that its stock price is 6,306% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetra Tech has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH Company Profile

Tri-Tech Holding Inc. provides consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, and technical services. Its Water, Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Infrastructure segment procures and constructs build-transfer processing equipment and processing control systems for the municipal water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, and gray water recycling activities; and offers municipal facilities engineering and operation management services for related infrastructure construction projects. The company's Industrial Pollution Control and Safety segment provides systems for volatile organic compounds abatement, odor control, water and wastewater treatment, water recycling facilities design, engineering, procurement, and construction for oil, gas, petrochemical, and power industries. The company serves government, state-owned entities, and commercial clients. Tri-Tech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. It serves governments, and commercial and industrial clients in water resources analysis and water management, environmental restoration, government consulting, and civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The RME segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services. This segment serves industrial and commercial clients, U.S. federal agencies in large scale remediation, and international development agencies in natural resources, energy, remediation, waste management, utilities, and international development markets. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.