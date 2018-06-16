Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) vs. FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR (FANUY) Head to Head Review

Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) and FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Vicor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Vicor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vicor and FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor 0 0 0 0 N/A FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Vicor has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicor and FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor $227.83 million 8.18 $160,000.00 N/A N/A FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR $6.56 billion 5.99 $1.64 billion $0.85 23.85

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Vicor.

Profitability

This table compares Vicor and FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor 2.13% 3.06% 2.50% FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR 25.03% 12.82% 11.02%

Summary

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR beats Vicor on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and front-end alternating current?DC solutions. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, industrial automation and equipment, medical diagnostics, rail transportation, and test and measurement instrumentation, as well as the computing, networking equipment, solid state lighting, and transportation markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machine. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Oshino, Japan.

