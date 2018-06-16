Head-To-Head Analysis: Zagg (ZAGG) vs. EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) and Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get EZCORP alerts:

This table compares EZCORP and Zagg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP 5.33% 6.81% 4.38% Zagg 5.25% 31.62% 13.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EZCORP and Zagg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zagg 0 2 4 0 2.67

EZCORP currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.98%. Zagg has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.69%. Given EZCORP’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Zagg.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EZCORP and Zagg’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $747.95 million 0.92 $31.85 million $0.62 20.32 Zagg $519.49 million 0.96 $15.10 million $0.97 18.14

EZCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Zagg. Zagg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EZCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Zagg shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Zagg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EZCORP has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zagg has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of October 6, 2017, it operated a network of 513 pawn stores in the United States under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; and 358 pawn stores in Latin America, which includes Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Peru under the Empeño Fácil, GuatePrenda, and MaxiEfectivo names. The company also operates a network of 27 financial services stores under the CASHMAX name in Canada. EZCORP, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. It sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.