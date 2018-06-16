Insider Selling: Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) Director Sells 58,800 Shares of Stock

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of Andeavor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $8,591,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,341,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,975,589.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andeavor traded down $3.02, reaching $136.00, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 2,712,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Andeavor has a 1 year low of $89.58 and a 1 year high of $151.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Andeavor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Andeavor will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANDV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.08 to $80.46 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Andeavor from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 48.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 32,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 73.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

