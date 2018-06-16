Laurentian Raises Andrew Peller Ltd Class A (ADW.A) Price Target to C$20.50

Andrew Peller Ltd Class A (TSE:ADW.A) had its target price raised by Laurentian from C$18.25 to C$20.50 in a research note released on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of ADW.A stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,720. Andrew Peller Ltd Class A has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.04.

About Andrew Peller Ltd Class A

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Ltd Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller Ltd Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.