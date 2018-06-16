AngioDynamics (ANGO) and Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) Financial Analysis

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) and Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngioDynamics and Cytori Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $349.64 million 2.28 $5.00 million $0.73 29.62 Cytori Therapeutics $2.69 million 4.47 -$22.68 million ($6.50) -0.30

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Cytori Therapeutics. Cytori Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Cytori Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AngioDynamics and Cytori Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 4 3 0 2.43 Cytori Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus price target of $17.58, indicating a potential downside of 18.67%. Cytori Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,207.69%. Given Cytori Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cytori Therapeutics is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Risk and Volatility

AngioDynamics has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytori Therapeutics has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Cytori Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics 0.97% 5.11% 3.81% Cytori Therapeutics -428.14% -190.35% -65.83%

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Cytori Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Cytori Therapeutics Company Profile

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types. The company's second nanomedicine drug candidate is, ATI-1123, a novel and new chemical entity, which has completed Phase I clinical trial and is a workhorse chemotherapeutic drug used for various cancers. It also sells Celution cell processing systems, StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, and surgical accessories and instrumentation to hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through a combination of a direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and licensees. In addition, the company markets and sells its proprietary enzymatic reagents under the Celase and Intravase brands. It has operations in the Americas, Japan, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

