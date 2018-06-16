ANGLO Amern PLA/S (ANGPY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANGLO Amern PLA/S (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, June 8th, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised ANGLO Amern PLA/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538. ANGLO Amern PLA/S has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.32.

About ANGLO Amern PLA/S

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

