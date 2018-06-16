ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

ANIP has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $82.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

ANIP opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $782.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.92.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock news, Director Daniel Raynor sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $439,032.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Marshbanks sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $2,061,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,082 shares of company stock worth $8,758,763 over the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 56.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the first quarter worth $205,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

