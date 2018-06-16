ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in a report on Friday, February 16th. Compass Point upgraded ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 165.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH traded up $0.01, reaching $10.44, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 8,005,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.02.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $512.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

