Anoncoin Trading 15.6% Lower This Week (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00016378 BTC on exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $853.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001366 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 61.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003015 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000181 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

