Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream GP from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream GP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Shares of NYSE:AMGP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,425. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.67. Antero Midstream GP has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 116.75% and a net margin of 21.79%. sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Antero Midstream GP’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $903,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream GP by 148.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 4,225,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,905 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream GP by 1,672.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,724,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,120 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Antero Midstream GP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,965,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream GP by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,345,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Antero Midstream GP by 172.3% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,510,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 955,479 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

