ValuEngine Upgrades Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) to Hold

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, June 1st.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Anthera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.01, hitting $0.29, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 632,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,149. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.69. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTH. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anthera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,269,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,216,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,896 shares in the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

