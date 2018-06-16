GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Director Purchases $29,505.00 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GrafTech International remained flat at $$20.53 during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,551. GrafTech International Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.33.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 72.06% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th.

EAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrafTech International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

