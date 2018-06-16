Antonio F. Neri Sells 190,473 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) insider Antonio F. Neri sold 190,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $3,038,044.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise opened at $15.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,553,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,781,000 after buying an additional 6,992,169 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,075,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,846,000 after buying an additional 3,600,481 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,904,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,263,000 after buying an additional 242,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,753,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,544,000 after buying an additional 5,799,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,212,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,933,000 after buying an additional 4,174,106 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, and StoreVirtual products, as well as traditional storage solutions, such as tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products for enterprise and small- and medium-size business; software-defined switches, routers, wireless local area network equipment, network virtualization equipment, security software, location-based services, and network management products; and data center care, proactive care, and technology consulting services, as well as Aruba Services, and communications and media solutions.

