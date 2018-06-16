ValuEngine Downgrades ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (ANH) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (NYSE:ANH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, June 1st.

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock traded down $0.03, reaching $5.05, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,657. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 42.08, a quick ratio of 42.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $499.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.05.

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (NYSE:ANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

About ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

