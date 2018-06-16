ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (ANH) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.31

News articles about ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (NYSE:ANH) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.2225635042712 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock traded down $0.03, reaching $5.05, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 635,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,657. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 42.08 and a current ratio of 42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $499.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.05.

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (NYSE:ANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

