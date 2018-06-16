Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,798 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of AON worth $22,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of AON by 6,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of AON by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $140,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON traded down $0.68, hitting $139.53, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,482. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $130.87 and a 52 week high of $152.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.15. AON had a return on equity of 39.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.22 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 target price on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on AON from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

AON Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.