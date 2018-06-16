Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, “Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in CRESTWOOD, United States. “

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals opened at $22.43 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 22.37 and a quick ratio of 22.37. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler bought 2,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $59,785.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.