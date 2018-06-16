Aperio Group LLC Grows Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 155,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Ameren by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Ameren by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 9,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $322,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Ameren traded up $0.60, reaching $56.97, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,256,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,586. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

