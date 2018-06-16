First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 447.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 249,781 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon National by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,332,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 279,438 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First Horizon National by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. First Horizon National had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $437.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. FIG Partners raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.