Aperio Group LLC Sells 96,202 Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,202 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 180.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.30. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 5.97%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Campbell Soup to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Campbell Soup to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $40.21.

In other Campbell Soup news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $66,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,842.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

