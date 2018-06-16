Apex (CPX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.55 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Apex token can now be purchased for $0.0875 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Lbank. Apex has a market capitalization of $37.41 million and $1.55 million worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apex has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018360 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015553 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00589161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00237520 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044518 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00140892 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,733,104 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Lbank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

