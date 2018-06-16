Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery traded down $0.15, reaching $6.22, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 6,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.40. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 61.61% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 195,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 28,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope.

