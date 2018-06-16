Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $657.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) to announce sales of $657.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $682.95 million and the lowest is $633.00 million. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A reported sales of $432.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC Class A will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.07 million. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

In other Apollo Global Management LLC Class A news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,800 shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,684.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $547,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 201,800 shares of company stock worth $5,944,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 496.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

APO traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.09. 716,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

About Apollo Global Management LLC Class A

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

