BidaskClub Lowers Apple (AAPL) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, June 8th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Vetr cut Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $187.18 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.87.

Apple traded down $1.96, hitting $188.84, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,436,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,976,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.20 and a 12 month high of $194.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total value of $2,988,783.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,224,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,506 shares of company stock worth $48,367,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,234,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $190,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 437,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

