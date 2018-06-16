Apple (AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 940.8% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.49 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.87.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,783.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,819 shares in the company, valued at $28,224,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total transaction of $903,916.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,506 shares of company stock valued at $48,367,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $188.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $967.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.20 and a 52 week high of $194.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

