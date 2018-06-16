Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Holdings Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT traded down $0.19, hitting $18.55, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,832,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.21). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The Company's highly diversified portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,500 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

