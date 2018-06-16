Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, June 1st.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AGTC. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 97,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,096. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 million, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 2.06. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 65.96% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 128,049 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 311,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 124,810 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 111,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.