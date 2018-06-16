Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (AGTC) Receives $9.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Applied Genetic Technologies traded down $0.45, reaching $4.80, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 6,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,441. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.50 and a beta of 2.07. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 65.96% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $693,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 270.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 54,154 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 246,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 124,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

