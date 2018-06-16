Needham & Company LLC Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $68.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 21st, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr cut Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $63.08 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.31. 23,233,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,626,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 265,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

