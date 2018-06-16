Apricus Biosciences (APRI) Stock Price Down 5%

Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APRI)’s share price was down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 5,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,283,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apricus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Apricus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apricus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). analysts predict that Apricus Biosciences Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apricus Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 7.68% of Apricus Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Apricus Biosciences

Apricus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The company develops Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and RayVa, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Raynaud's phenomenon associated with scleroderma.

